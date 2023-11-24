Minimum wage earners and household workers (kasambahays) in Region 4-B (Mimaropa) will get a higher pay effective December 7, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Wednesday.

This was after the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) issued Wage Order RB-MIMAROPA-11, granting a P40 increase in the minimum pay for private sector workers.

On the other hand, Wage Order RB-MIMAROPA-DW-04, allowed a P1,000 increase in the monthly pay of kasambahays.

A total of 46,861 minimum wage earners across all sectors in the region are expected to directly benefit from the minimum wage hike.

Upon its effectivity, the daily minimum wage rates will be:

P395 for establishments with 10 or more workers

P369 for establishments with less than 10 workers in all sectors

The wage increase for kasambahays is expected to benefit a total of 28,269 domestic workers – approximately 21 percent of whom or 5,800 workers are on live-in arrangements.

This brings the monthly wage rate for kasambahays in the region to P5,500.

The DOLE said the wage orders were approved on Oct. 24 and published on Nov. 21. They shall take effect after 15 days from publication, or on December 7.

The last wage orders for workers in private establishments and domestic workers in the region became effective in June 2022.

Mimaropa is composed of the provinces of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan. (PNA)