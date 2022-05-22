The National Wages Productivity Commission (NWPC) has approved a P35 minimum wage hike for workers in various industries in MIMAROPA, raising the new minimum wage rate to P329 for businesses with less than 10 employees and P355 for those with 10 or more workers.

The increase was based on orders issued on May 20 by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in the region, a statement released Saturday by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III commended the wage boards for determining with urgency the petitions for pay changes in MIMAROPA, and also in Cagayan Valley and SOCCSKSARGEN.

The Board also issued Wage Order No. RB-MIMAROPA-DW-03 granting an increase of P1,000 to the monthly wage rate of domestic workers, bringing the new minimum wage in the region to P4,500.

- Advertisement -

The wage order shall take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of regional circulation, DOLE said.