Vulcanizing shop owner arrested for killing of live-in partner

Police arrested on Thursday a vulcanizing shop owner in Narra as a suspect in the killing of her live-in partner last year.
The suspect, Rosalinda Moral Barrera, 62, was issued an arrest warrant in July by RTC judge Paz Soledad Rodriguez-Cayetano following a police investigation on the incident.
Based on police records, the incident occurred on November 27 last year when Barrera and her live-in partner Rodrigo Buniga Lucena had a heated argument during a drinking session that led to a brawl.
The suspect reportedly got the upperhand against his live-in partner and repeatedly attacked him hard while he was pinned to the ground. The victim died of injuries at the hospital.
The judge has recommended a P120,000 for the suspect’s temporary liberty. However, as of this writing, Narra police chief P/Maj. Romerico Remo said Barrera has not yet posted bail.
