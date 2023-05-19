Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday resigned as a member of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party.

“This is to announce my irrevocable resignation as a Lakas-CMD member effective today. I am grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated that unity is possible to advance our shared dreams for our fellow Filipinos and our beloved country,” she said in a Facebook post.

Duterte served as the chairperson of the party, alongside House Speaker Martin Romualdez as the Lakas-CMD president.

Although she did not give a specific reason for her resignation, the country’s second-highest official said she does not want her service to be affected by political power play.

“I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political power play,” Duterte said.

Despite the move, she said, she remains committed to serving the Filipino people.

“Nothing is more important to me than being able to meaningfully serve our fellow Filipinos and the Philippines, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leading the way. Trust that my word, my commitment will be immutable,” she said.

The Vice President concurrently serves as the chief of the Department of Education and co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. (PNA)

