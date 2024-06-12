Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday called for orderly rule of law following the failed serving of arrest warrant against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy in Buhangin District, Davao City.

In a statement, Duterte said the “excessive” display of force before the civilians is questionable.

“Kaisa ako sa mga nananawagan ng maayos, katanggap-tanggap at makataong pagpapairal ng batas at pagtataguyod ng hustisya sa ating bansa (I am one with those pleading for an orderly, acceptable and humane rule of law and upholding of justice),” she said.

“Sa ating pagpapairal ng batas, huwag nating kalimutan ang kaligtasan ng lahat, lalo na ng mga sibilyan, at mahalagang matiyak na malayo sa panganib ang mga kabataan (In the implementation of law, let’s not forget the safety of everyone, especially of the civilians and it is important to ensure that our youth is far from danger),” Duterte added.

The Vice President also mentioned the need to uphold respect and peace, while urging Dabawenyos to remain calm despite the issue.

“Huwag din sana nating kalimutan na ang pandarahas sa ating mga mamamayan ay paglapastangan sa ating demokrasya (Let’s not forget that violence to our citizens undermines our democracy),” she said.

Police officers failed to find Quibuloy during the serving of the warrant arrest on Monday.

Quibuloy has three non-bailable arrest warrants for child and sexual abuse issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court and human trafficking issued by a Pasig City court. (PNA)