VP Leni, Mayor Isko’s offices join forces for vaccination drive

Vaccine Express rolled out on Tuesday to bring vaccination to target sectors and communities. | Photo from VP Leni Robredo official Facebook page.

The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo, in partnership with the City Government of Manila under the leadership of Mayor Isko Moreno, rolled out its two-day Vaccine Express on Tuesday, June 22, to bring vaccination to target sectors and communities.

The Vaccine Express aims to make vaccination accessible for economic frontliners who belong to the A4 priority group. For its initial run, the initiative will inoculate tricycle, pedicab, and delivery riders with vaccines provided by the Manila City LGU.





Vaccine Express rolled out on Tuesday to bring vaccination to target sectors and communities. | Photos from VP Leni Robredo official Facebook page.

VP Leni and Mayor Isko personally visited the city’s first drive-through vaccination site, held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) activity grounds in Malate, Manila.

During an interview with the two officials, the Vice President reiterated the importance of making vaccination fast and accessible for delivery riders and tricycle drivers.

“Ito iyong mga tao na mas gusto sana mas kaunti iyong istorbo sa hanapbuhay nila, na hindi na sila pupunta kung saan, maghihintay ng half day o whole day para mabakunahan. Ito, in a matter of minutes tapos na sila. Iyong mga nakausap namin ni Mayor kanina, sinasabi nila, iyong mga Grab drivers, after nito biyahe na ulit sila, so napakalaking bagay,” VP Leni said.

Mayor Isko also expressed gratitude for the support of VP Leni’s office for the vaccination drive of local government units.

“Ito talaga, idea nila ito na mag-create ng additional effort to help local government units like the City of Manila. And we’re very grateful with all the logistics given to us by the Office of the Vice President… Ngayon, nakikita ninyo nagbenepisyo iyong mga economic drivers natin… and we’re very happy and excited na ito, matutuloy bukas at iyong kanina,” said the Mayor.

According to VP Leni and Mayor Isko, they plan to continue the initiative to bring vaccination to vendors in Manila City.

The Vaccine Express is a product of Bayanihan among its partners, including the CCP, UBE Express, SMART, Inc., as well as doctors and nurses—some of whom already joined the OVP’s free teleconsultation services Bayanihan e-Konsulta—who volunteered as screeners and vaccinators. Medical students from various schools also took part in the vaccination drive.

The OVP also partnered with Seaoil Philippines and Shell Philippines in giving free P500 gas cards to drivers and riders who availed of the vaccination service.

Earlier in her weekly radio show BISErbisyong LENI on Sunday, June 20, Robredo underscored the need to be creative in finding ways to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

She also called on the administration to address the lack of vaccine supply, as well as the need for trained vaccinators, especially in areas and provinces grappling with the surge of COVID-19 cases.

For over a year, the OVP has been continuously providing various forms of assistance to healthcare workers, non-medical frontliners, and communities affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest of which include the Swab Cab or the free testing efforts of the OVP and its partner LGUs, the Bayanihan E-Konsulta, among others.