Tension erupted at the Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School mid-morning on Friday during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election 2023 (BSKE 2023) after a group of individuals stormed into one of the polling precincts, disrupting the voting process.

Regent Magbanua, chairman of the Election Board (EB) of clustered precincts 0121B and 0122A of Barangay Princesa said unidentified individuals barged into the polling place, seized the ballot box, and ripped apart three booklets of unused ballots.

The two precincts had approximately 342 registered voters for the BSKE. Some 133 had voted before the incident.

“They locked the door, took the ballot box, and tore all the ballots,” Magbanua said.

The men allegedly returned the ballot box only when he demanded it back. However, it was locked, and the keys were missing.

“We can’t identify who entered. When they entered, they took that (ballot box). They returned it, but the ballot box was locked,” Magbanua explained.

He further stated that some poll watchers were questioning some of being flying voters because they were not recognized as residents of Brgy. Princesa.

“They said they don’t know them and said that they are flying voters. But they are registered because they are on the voter’s list,” Magbanua explained.

Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 chief Major Pearl Manyl Lamban-Marzo said a suspect is now under custody but declined to disclose his identity.

“We are still looking into the whole incident. We can’t provide details yet,” she said.

Atty. Percival Mendoza, the Comelec election supervisor in Palawan, said the arrested individual will be immediately charged, as there is no need for an investigation since the suspect was caught in the act of seizing and tearing the ballots.

He also mentioned that the city police should continue searching for other suspects involved in the incident.

“They should go after them. But since they still have election duties, maybe they’ll do it after,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said the arrested individual will be charged for violating Section 261, Paragraph Z, Subparagraph 12 of the Omnibus Election Code.

The section outlines that anyone who, without proper authorization, disrupts, replaces, or removes an election form, document, or ballot box containing official ballots or other election-related materials from the custody of those with legal responsibility or from its rightful storage location is in violation and will be penalized.

“If they will be found guilty, it’s minimum of six years without pardon,” Mendoza stated.

As authorities deliberated on whether to continue the voting process in the two precincts or to announce it unsuccessful, another disturbance ensued when Mendoza and the demonstrators outside engaged in a heated verbal exchange.

The situation grew tense, prompting law enforcement to secure the area by shutting the door and standing watch at the entrance of the voting precincts.

Mendoza clarified that the demonstrators were growing increasingly disorderly, even though he had attempted to convey that the election within the combined precincts ought to proceed.

“It can’t be like that, and the voting can’t be stopped,” he said.

In the end, the members of the EB were obligated to unlock the ballot box to restart the electoral process. Mendoza instructed them to take this action as it was important for the voting to continue, considering there were individuals awaiting their turn outside.

The election was back in progress before 3 p.m., allowing 74 voters from both precincts to cast their votes.

The incumbent chairman, Leo Pinto, and his opponent, Connie Reynoso, are vying for leadership in Brgy. Princesa. However, it remains uncertain which candidate’s supporters were responsible for the disruption in the area.

As of writing this news, the investigation by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) is ongoing. Additional forces, including troops from the 3rd Marine Brigade and the Philippine Coast Guard in Palawan, have been deployed.