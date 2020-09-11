Voter registration resumes, with low turnout of applicants

During the virtual Kapihan of Philippine Information Agency (PIA) on Thursday, provincial COMELEC spokesperson Jomel Ordas said that there were only 1,304 applications during the first week of registration that began September 1.

Palawan has been seeing a low turnout of voter registration applications since the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) resumed its registration last week.

He said the total number includes Puerto Princesa City with 444 applications.

Ordas said that the figure is higher compared to the 2018 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls but lower compared to the 2019 national and local elections.

Ordas said they don’t know if the low turnout of voter applications is related to the current pandemic.

“Hindi masabi kung dahil sa COVID-19, titingnan natin kung consistent ang trend. Hindi pa natin masabi kung may significant effect ba ito doon sa lower turn out natin ngayon,” he said.

The voter’s registration for May 9, 2022, National and Local Elections (NLE) will continue until September 30, 2021, except during holidays.

Application forms may also be downloaded at the COMELEC website www.comelec.gov.phwhich which requires the applicant’s photograph and signature.

Meanwhile, applicants should wear face masks and shields, filled out and affix signature on the “Coronavirus Self Declaration Form”, sanitize hands with alcohol/sanitizer and pass through the footbath, fill out application forms with his/her own ballpen if possible, sanitize hands before signing in the signature pad and imprinting their thumbprints in the fingerprint scanner and other health protocols.

