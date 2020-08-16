Voter registration resumes September 1

In a press statement Saturday, the poll body said that voter’s registration in the areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified community quarantine (MECQ) will automatically resume once they are downgraded to either general community quarantine (GCQ), or modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has announced it will resume the voter’s registration on September 1.

In a press statement Saturday, the poll body said that voter’s registration in the areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified community quarantine (MECQ) will automatically resume once they are downgraded to either general community quarantine (GCQ), or modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Voter registration in areas not currently under quarantine or GCQ and MGCQ will be automatically suspended upon their quarantine upgraded to ECQ and MECQ.

The resumption is based on Resolution No. 10674 promulgated on August 12, 2020.

Application forms may be downloaded at www.comelec.gov.ph.

“It is strongly recommended that downloaded forms be filled out before going to COMELEC office of registration. But forms should only be signed only in the front of the election officer,” COMELEC spokesperson James Jimenez said in a statement.

Jimenez said that health protocols against COVID-19 will also be implemented such as social distancing, wearing or face shield, and mask.

Applicants are also required to fill out the COVID-19 self-declaration form.

In addition, COMELEC offices are also directed to conduct disinfection daily.

Applications may be submitted every Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in accordance with Resolution No. 10674.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.