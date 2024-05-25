About 3,600 community volunteer health workers from different municipalities in Palawan gathered at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum in Puerto Princesa City for the 9th CVHW Convention.

Governor Dennis Socrates expressed his appreciation to the community volunteer health workers (CVHWs) throughout the province for their collaboration with the government in delivering healthcare services to the community.

“I want to thank you for your service to the people as volunteer health workers, and we at the capitol salute your service. As an institution, though our tasks may vary, all contribute to the government’s initiatives,” he said.

Vice Governor Leoncio Ola also stated that the CVHWs are the cornerstones of the advancement of health in Palawan and throughout the nation.

“I deeply admire your dedication and role in our community. You are the pillars advancing the welfare of our nation,” Vice Governor Leoncio Ola remarked.

The provincial government also recognized CVHW associations from each municipality for their effective management of health programs in their respective communities.

Furthermore, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) elucidated the role of barangay health workers (BHWs) under the Universal Health Care (UHC) framework, particularly in disseminating health information within the community.

Among those in attendance were representatives from the Provincial Government, Provincial Health Office led by Dr. Faye Labrador, Board Members Marivic Roxas, Nieves Rosento, Winston Arzaga, Ryan Maminta, and Al-Nashier Ibba, BHW Party List Representative Cong. Angelica Co, local officials from municipalities and barangays, and municipal health officers.