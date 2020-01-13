Volcanic ash from Taal will not reach Palawan

Local chief Sonny Pajarilla said Monday that the direction of the wind is coming from south and southwest going northward which is in the opposite direction.

The local office of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that volcanic ash from the erupting Taal volcano will have no direct effect on Palawan.

“Tayo ay walang direktang epekto ngayon dahil opposite ang directions ng ating hangin although may reversal ‘yan at the topmost part of our atmosphere so merong scattering ‘yan,” he said.

Pajarilla said it can be observed that the affected areas of the volcanic ash are located in the northern part of Luzon because of the direction of the wind.

He said what can happen because of the volcanic ash is the scattering of thin dust particles that could turn into condensation nuclei and form cirrus or stratus clouds.

Pajarilla also said that a shift in wind direction is possible this week, but it will still not bring ashfall to Palawan.

“Puwedeng magbago ang direksyon ng hangin pero hindi pa rin favorable ‘yan na dalhin sa atin ‘yong ash. ‘Yong shift ng hangin sa surface ay mag-i-easterlies kasi kung anong dominant na hangin sa surface, opposite sa taas,” he said.

“Kung medyo habagat at mahina ang habagat, ‘yong upper level atmosphere ay patungo tuloy sa atin. Kasi ang babantayan natin ay five kilometer and beyond. Malayo na kasi tayo kaya ‘yon ang magdadala ng beyond na ‘yon,” he added.

Pajarilla said that the breathing level of an individual is only at five-kilometer height and below.

“Safe tayo, liban na lang, hindi na rin magtatagal ang tinitingnan natin na volcanic activity ng Taal kasi ang bulkan naman kapag sumabog ay, mauubos na rin ‘yong magma content nya,” he said.

