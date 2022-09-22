- Advertisement by Google -

The office of Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates celebrated her 60th birthday on Monday by holding a blood donation drive and jobs fair in Puerto Princesa.

The activities were held on September 19, her birthday, at the SM City Puerto Princesa, with around 225 bags of blood collected from donors from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), PNP Maritime, barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials.

Socrates, the chair of the board of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Palawan Chapter, believes that blood donation on a person’s birthday can make a difference because it can save lives.

“Literal, makapagliligtas ka ng buhay, di ba? Dahil hindi naman ako mangangailangan ng dugo kung hindi ako nasa bingit ng kamatayan. Kaya yong ibibigay mo sa aking dugo, maliligtas ang aking buhay, talagang totoo di ba?” she said.

Socrates stated that the city government contributes P4.8 million to the PRC Palawan Chapter each year for residents of the city to avoid paying the processing fee when they require blood. Depending on the blood component required, the cheapest is around P1,000 and the most expensive is around P15,000.

Meanwhile, the jobs fair, held in collaboration with the City Public Employment and Services Offce (City PESO), attracted the participation of approximately 19 business entities and companies.

The job offers were from hotels and resorts, healthcare services, information technology, business process outsourcing (BPO), and others. Based on the City PESO’ records, some 399 applicants came, of which 21 were hired on the spot.

Vice Mayor Socrates said that because of the success of both activities, she will ensure their simultaneous conduct twice annually. (MCE/PIA MIMAROPA)

