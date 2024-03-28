Aside from its beautiful beaches and natural marvels that draw tourists from all over the world, the islands of Cebu and Bohol also offer rich historical significance to the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines, evident in their heritage churches and the fervent faith of their people.

Considered the birthplace of Christianity in the Philippines, Catholicism is said to have begun in the country through the first conversion and baptism held on the island on April 14, 1521. Cebu’s ruler, Rajah Humabon, and his wife, Hara Humamay, along with 800 Cebuanos embraced the faith. The construction of the first church in the country can also be traced to this event, as Ferdinand Magellan gifted Hara Humamay an image of the Sto. Niño or the Child Jesus as a baptismal gift, and a church in honor of the Sto. Niño was built.

Rajah Humabon and Hara Humamay’s artist depiction as displayed in Fort San Pedro, Cebu.

Christianity spread in the nearby islands including the island of Bohol which is roughly 70 kilometers from Cebu. Today, heritage churches still stand in the island as a testament of faith of the Boholanos.

Whether you’re in the island this lenten season, or browsing the internet in search of a holy week reflection, here are some of the churches in Cebu and Bohol to visit, personally and virtually, as part of your Visita Iglesia tradition.

Special Mention:

The Monastery of the Holy Eucharist

Lindogon, Sibonga, Cebu

Also referred to as Simala Shrine, the church stands as an architectural marvel situated in Sibonga, Cebu. Established in 1998 to honor the Virgin Mary, particularly as Mary, Mother of Jesus, it serves as a significant pilgrimage destination. Housing the revered miraculous image of Our Lady of Lindogon, the shrine attracts 2,000 to 3,000 churchgoers everyday, particularly devoted to Marian worship, who come to offer prayers and attend mass. Positioned on a hilltop, the church provides visitors with awe-inspiring natural vistas of the Cebu straight.

Pro Tip: A Palawan Cherry Blossom or Balayong welcomes visitors near its entrance during the summer season.

San Isidro Labrador Parish Church

Poblacion, Tubigon, Bohol

(Photo from San Isidro Labrador Parish Facebook)

Also known as Tubigon Church, this grandiose landmark extends a warm welcome to visitors as they approach the town. Perched atop a hill, its majestic facade dominates the skyline, offering a striking sight upon arrival at the port.

The church stands as a testament to Tubigon’s colonial past established by the Jesuits as a visita of Calape. After the departure of the Jesuits in 1768, the Augustinian Recollects took over its administration.

This heritage church features a modern altar characterized by its clean lines and minimalist aesthetics, providing a contemporary space for Eucharistic celebrations. Classical ceiling frescoes adorn the interior, depicting biblical scenes with meticulous detail, offering visitors a glimpse into an era of artistic grandeur.

Church of Our Lady of the Assumption

Panglao Island, Bohol

(Photo from dauis.bohol.gov.ph)

Also known as the Dauis Church, the church was originally constructed by the Jesuits in 1697, the church underwent significant reconstruction in 1863, culminating in its completion in 1923.

It offers a breathtaking panorama of Tagbilaran City. One of its remarkable features is the harmonious fusion of artistic styles and designs, complementing its overall Gothic influence. Adorned with stained glass windows, angelic paintings, and religious symbols, the church’s semi-modern facade boasts a unique blend of neo-gothic and neo-classical architecture.

Visitors are greeted by an intricate interior design that captivates the senses. The central altar, dedicated to Our Lady of the Assumption, resembles a temple, deviating from the traditional wall-like retablo design. The side altars in the transepts feature 18th-century twisted columns, and the niches exhibit a neoclassical style. Among its treasures, the church proudly houses a remarkable wooden pulpit dating back to Spanish times, antique confessionals, and a stunning set of Stations of the Cross. Each element within Dauis Church reflects not only its rich history but also the enduring spirit of artistic innovation and religious devotion.

Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Extremadura – San Pedro Apostol Parish Church

Loboc, Bohol

Also known as the Loboc Church, it is considered as the second oldest church in Bohol and a testament to resilience and architectural magnificence. Severely damaged by a powerful earthquake in 2013, the church underwent extensive restoration, culminating in its reopening in 2021.

Perched along the scenic banks of the Loboc River, this coral stone marvel boasts a striking cruciform design and a captivating blend of early Renaissance and Baroque influences.

Its exterior facade, adorned with intricate carvings and sculptures, showcases three levels of ornate decoration, culminating in a majestic statue of St. Peter the Apostle atop the pediment. Adjacent to the church stands a bell tower, echoing the same Baroque style with its four levels of decorative windows and carvings. Inside, Loboc Church envelopes visitors in a world of religious splendor, with naive paintings depicting biblical scenes, exquisite religious statues, and intricate carvings adorning every corner.Despite its age and the challenges it has faced, Loboc Church remains a symbol of faith and architectural heritage.

Church of La Purísima Concepción de la Virgen Maria

Baclayon, Bohol

The Baclayon Church is a revered UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its storied history dates back to the 16th century, a testament to Spanish missionaries’ enduring legacy in the country.

Constructed with coral stone, the church boasts a simple yet elegant architectural style, adorned with intricate religious art including paintings, sculptures, and side altars. The focal point is the magnificent main altar, crafted from marble and adorned with gold and silver elements, showcasing the church’s grandeur.

Blending Spanish and Filipino architectural influences, the church’s facade is adorned with a rose window and belfry characteristic of Spanish design, while incorporating Filipino motifs such as bamboo and wood in its interior, reflecting local craftsmanship and heritage. The two facades, each with its own unique features, further enhances the church’s architectural splendor, making Baclayon Church a true gem of cultural significance in the Philippines.

Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Michael the Archangel

Argao, Cebu

(Photo from Wikimedia Commons)

The Argao Church, built in the late 18th century, stands adjacent to Argao’s town plaza and other heritage buildings. Constructed with coral stone, the church’s facade reflects a blend of Spanish and Filipino architectural styles, featuring intricate carvings and sculptures. The church’s monumental presence is further accentuated by its cruciform shape and vaulted wooden ceiling.

The church’s facade, adorned with elaborate details, showcases unique elements such as paired columns with Chinese motifs, adding to its architectural significance. Inside, the San Miguel Arcangel Church reveals further treasures, including a wooden pulpit adorned with intricate reliefs and a majestic pipe organ. The ornate altars, including the main neo-baroque altar, house statues and religious imagery of exquisite craftsmanship. The church’s ceiling murals, attributed to renowned Cebuano artist Raymundo Francia, depict scenes from biblical narratives, adding to the church’s cultural and artistic richness.

Metropolitan Cathedral and Parish of St. Vitalis and of the Immaculate Conception

Cebu City, Cebu

(Photo from Wikimedia Commons)

The Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, serving as the seat of the archdiocese of Cebu, stands as a timeless symbol of the city’s rich religious history. Dating back to 1565, this historical landmark has undergone numerous renovations and restorations over the centuries. The church’s architectural style is characterized by a blend of Baroque-Rococo and Spanish colonial influences, evident in its trefoil-shaped pediment and ornate facade.

Reflecting the typical design of Spanish colonial churches in the Philippines, the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral features sturdy construction with squat proportions and thick walls, ensuring resilience against typhoons and other natural disasters. The front facade is adorned with intricate carved reliefs of floral motifs, the IHS engraving, and symbolic griffins. Notably, the Spanish Royal Coat of Arms is prominently displayed in low relief above the main entrance, a nod to the Spanish rulers’ contribution to the cathedral’s construction and development.

Basílica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebú

Cebu City, Cebu

Located near Magellan’s Cross and the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, the basilica holds a special place in the hearts of Filipinos as the home of the original and oldest religious relic in the Philippines, honoring the Holy Child Jesus. As the “Mother and Head of all Churches in the Philippines,” it continues to be a revered pilgrimage site and a symbol of faith for believers across the country.

It holds the distinction of being the oldest Roman Catholic church in the Philippines. Legend has it that the basilica was built on the very spot where the image of the Santo Niño de Cebú, presented by Ferdinand Magellan in 1521, was discovered by a soldier named Juan de Camuz forty years later.

(Photo from BMSN Cebu Facebook Page)

Declared a basilica by Pope Paul VI in 1965, the Santo Niño Basilica is hailed as “the symbol of the birth and growth of Christianity in the Philippines.” The present building, completed in 1740, boasts a facade blending Muslim, Romanesque, and neo-classical features, preserved in its original stone texture and color. Its bell tower, with influences from Muslim architecture, serves as a counterbalance to the convent and features distinctive triangular pinnacles and a bulbous dome.

Pro Tip: In 1975, A marble side chapel at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu can be accessed for the veneration of the original Santo Niño image. It was built to accommodate the growing number of devotees visiting the church. Before this, the original Santo Niño image was displayed in the main retablo of the church, accessible via a spiral staircase. Due to its age and fragility, the image can no longer be taken outside for festivities after a mishap in 1993. It now remains in a bullet-proof glass box for viewing, with replicas used for processions.

(Photo from santoninodecebubasilica.org)

As we celebrate the Holy Week, it is a time of solemn reflection and spiritual renewal for many believers. Visiting churches and conducting the tradition of Visita Iglesia, where individuals or families visit seven churches to pray and meditate, is a significant part of this observance.

Here are some important reminders for those planning to participate in these religious activities:

1. Plan Ahead:Before embarking on your Visita Iglesia, take some time to plan your route and schedule. Consider the distance between churches, transportation options, and any logistical arrangements you may need to make.

2. Respect Church Etiquette: When visiting churches, remember to dress modestly and observe proper behavior. Silence your phones and refrain from unnecessary noise or distractions to maintain the solemnity of the place.

3. Practice Reverence: Inside the church, approach each altar with reverence and humility. Offer prayers for your intentions and take time for silent reflection. Remember to genuflect or bow as a sign of respect before the tabernacle.

4. Be Considerate of Others: During Visita Iglesia, be mindful of other worshippers who may also be visiting the churches. Allow space for them to pray and move around freely, and avoid causing congestion or disruption.

5. Reflect on the Journey: As you visit each church, take time to reflect on the significance of the journey and the themes of Holy Week. Meditate on the Stations of the Cross, the Passion of Christ, and the message of redemption and hope.

6. Extend Acts of Charity: Holy Week is also a time for acts of charity and compassion. Consider offering prayers not only for yourself but also for those in need, and seek opportunities to extend kindness and assistance to others during this sacred time.

By observing these reminders, may your visits to churches and participation in Visita Iglesia be a meaningful and spiritually enriching experience during this Holy Week.