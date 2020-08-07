Vietnamese national hurt in shooting incident in Narra

P/Maj. Romerico Remo, chief of the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS), said that based on their initial investigation, Le narrated that they were traveling with his family in Burirao when two unidentified men shot at their vehicle, forcing Villarin to stop it.

NARRA, Palawan — A Vietnamese national and his driver were hurt when unidentified riding-in-tandem suspects shot at his vehicle while it was traveling along the national road in Sitio Palo-Palo, Barangay Burirao, Narra on Tuesday night.

He and his driver were identified as Sonny San Le, 44, who has a lobster buying business, and Bryan Villarin, 21.

P/Maj. Romerico Remo, chief of the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS), said that based on their initial investigation, Le narrated that they were traveling with his family in Burirao when two unidentified men shot at their vehicle, forcing Villarin to stop it.

Le sustained gunshot wounds in the head, abdomen, and arm, while Villarin sustained two wounds on his head. No one from Le’s family was hurt, Remo said.

Remo said that the unidentified assailants used 9mm guns against the victims.

“Base doon sa nakita natin, merong tama sa windshield niya at right window. May tama pa siya sa may hulihan. Sa hulihan may nakita tayong apat na bullet holes 9mm ang lahat ng nakuha nating basyo,” said Remo.

He said there is a possibility that the incident is related to the death threats that the Vietnamese national has been receiving lately.

“Malaki po ano [ang kinalaman], dahil sa negosyo — kasi negosyante talaga ito, namimili siya ng lobster at ‘yon talaga ang unang dahilan sa pamamaril dito sa businessman na ito. Maraming [natanggap na death threat] prior sa insidente na yan hindi na mabilang. Nasabi niya nga sa atin na marami siyang natatanggap na death threat sa text message, minsan tinatawagan pa siya,” said Remo.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.