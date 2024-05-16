A Filipino fisherman who accidentally went overboard his fishing ship and swam for 18 hours, clinging to a piece of styrofoam, was rescued by the crew of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the West Philippine Sea.

The rescue of Allan Manlangit, a boat crew of a company based in Cebu, occurred on May 4, but details were only released by the Naval Forces West (Navforwest) to the media on Tuesday, May 14.

Navforwest reported that the crew of a Vietnamese fishing vessel spotted him and promptly came to his rescue in the waters.

“Demonstrating compassion, the Vietnamese fishermen extended a helping hand to a fellow seafarer, providing a much-needed assistance and ensuring his safety,” Navforwest said.

Manlangit was transferred to a Vietnamese fisheries surveillance ship, which then coordinated with the Philippine Navy vessel BRP Andres Bonifacio, conducting patrols in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) at the time.

Following his rescue, Manlangit reached Puerto Princesa City on May 8, where he received medical care and debriefing.

Later that day, Crispin Sapit Jr., the general manager of Fishland King United Corp, arrived from Cebu to support and accompany Manlangit in reuniting with his family and loved ones.

Navforwest said his rescue “highlights the remarkable act of solidarity between maritime neighbors, underscoring the importance of cooperation and mutual assistance in the face of challenges at sea.”

“As the rescued fisherman reunites with his family and loved ones, we commend the crew of the Vietnamese Fishing Vessel for their humanitarian gesture,” Navforwest, under the leadership of Commodore Allan Javier, stated.