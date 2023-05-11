The family of slain Vietnamese businessman Kim Vu Dang is offering P300,000 as a reward for anyone who could provide information on the whereabouts of the suspect who shot him multiple times inside his residence in Barangay Sta. Monica on Monday night.

In a call early Friday afternoon, a family representative who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal told Palawan News that Vu’s family and relatives had gathered funds to offer as a reward to expedite the resolution of the case so that justice may be served.

“Gusto kasi ng family at lahat silang magkakapatid mapabilis ang pag-resolve ng kaso kaya inaalok na nila itong P300,000 reward sa sinumang makakapagbigay impormasyon at makapagtuturo sa suspek,” the family representative said.

“Ginagawa ito ng family para ma-identify na talaga yong suspek,” the representative added.

Vu will be laid to rest at the Puerto Princesa Memorial Park on May 16, but a funeral mass will be held beforehand at the Sta. Monica church at 3 p.m.

