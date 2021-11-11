Vietnamese authorities turned over Thursday to Filipino troops stationed in Parola Island in the West Philippine Sea, the two Filipino fishermen they rescued drifting in the vicinity of Pugad Island on November 9.

In a report from Western Command (WESCOM), the two fishermen were identified as Benjamin Jimlan Abdulla, 36 years old, and Crisanto Civillia Misa, 43 years old.

The two were rescued by personnel of the Vietnam Fisheries Resources Surveillance (VFRS) team after they were found drifting in high waters towards the southwest direction after their boat suffered engine trouble.

(Photo from WESCOM)

Based on the information received by WESCOM from its Joint Task Force West (JTFW), the Vietnamese rescuers treated them and provided food and clothes.

- Advertisement -

WESCOM chief Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez extended gratitude to Vietnamese rescuers for the assistance they extended to Filipino fishermen.

“Western Command is extending our heartfelt gratitude to Vietnam and to their personnel in Pugad Island for their kind humanitarian assistance to our fishermen,” Enriquez said in a statement released by WESCOM.

Their fishing boat has been repaired and they have also returned to their normal fishing activities in WPS.