A high-level Vietnamese official said that their government is committed to resolving the conflict in the West Philippine Sea through diplomatic and peaceful means.

Tran Dac Loi, vice chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, said in a press briefing on Saturday, October 15, that a military option will benefit no one.

Loi said that Vietnam is committed to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which calls for a multilateral diplomatic approach to solve the territorial dispute.

The Vietnamese official also made it clear that Vietnam does not agree with China’s claim to the disputed islands based on the nine-dash line map.

Vietnam is one of the claimant countries in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), claiming the entirety of it.

Currently, Vietnam occupies 25 features on the disputed islands.

In 2016, China lost in a legal battle in The Hague after the International Court of Justice of the United Nations favored the Philippines’ claim in the West Philippine Sea.

However, China refused to recognize the ruling and continued to militarize the disputed islands, warmongering other claimant countries.

