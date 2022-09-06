- Advertisement by Google -

The local PDP Laban party has backed Victor S. Oliveros, the brother of the late councilor Feliberto “Feliboy” S. Oliveros, III., to take over the position of the latter.

The elder Oliveros had earlier been appointed as “deputy mayor” for northeastern barangays.

The post was inadvertently vacated by Feliboy, who was elected to a fresh term as city councilor and served as the majority floor leader of 17th City, but passed away after suffering cardiac arrest last August 20.

The elder Oliveros also had just finished his three terms as a city councilor and was appointed as Executive Assistant by Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron.

- Advertisement -

In a phone interview with Palawan News today, Councilor Modesto V. Rodriguez, II., said that Oliveros was the party’s choice.

“Nag-meeting na yung partido nakaraang linggo at na-nominate na nga si Victor as replacement ni Feliboy. Naipadala na sa Manila at isa-submit naman ng national party sa Office of the President, to be signed by the Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez,” the councilor said.

He also explained that the process is for them (local party) to nominate a replacement and then submit it the national office of their party, who will then forward the nomination to the Office of the President.

He also said they forwarded the endorsement today and they expect it to be sent to Malacañang anytime this week.

“After that, the President, through the executive secretary, will sign the appointment and, once signed, Victor will assume the post vacated by Feliboy,” he said.

“We expect that they will expedite the process and that the endorsement will be forwarded to the Office of the President and maybe by next week, makapag-assume na si Victor,” he added.

Palawan News reached out to Oliveros for reaction, but he refused to comment for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dayshift schedule? No worries. Sitel Palawan got you!

Get hired on our dayshift account and enjoy world class benefits.

Start your Application NOW, register on this link: https://forms.gle/UYh8th4zyvDfAsRn6

Come and visit us at Sitel Main Site, Brgy. San Pedro, PPC. In front of City coliseum.

Open from 9 AM to 4 PM.

Bring your vaccination card and 1 valid ID upon application.

#SitelPalawan #workinparadise #worklifebalance

About Post Author