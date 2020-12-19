Vicky moving towards northern-central portion of Palawan

At 4 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said typhoon Vicky was estimated at 135 kilometers east-southeast of Puerto Princesa City.

Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky is moving west-northwestward towards the northern-central portion of Palawan and will make its landfall Saturday tonight, the state weather bureau said on its 5 p.m. weather bulletin.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is still raised over the northern and central portions of Palawan, affecting the towns of Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Española including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan islands.

Areas under Signal No. 1 will have strong breeze to near gale conditions during the passage of the tropical cyclone, PAGASA stated.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced tonight over Palawan area including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands.

According to the forecast track, the tropical depression is likely to leave PAR on Sunday afternoon and forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing Philippine archipelago. PAGASA added that once it reaches the West Philippine Sea, it has the possibility to intensify into a tropical storm.

