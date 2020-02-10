Vice Ganda and boyfriend Ion Perez in Amanpulo

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez in Amanpulo to celebrate Valentine's Day in advance. (Photos from IG @praybeytbenjamin and @pereziion27)

In both their Instagram posts on Saturday, the It’s Showtime co-hosts and couple could not help but gush about the beauty of the island and how it is marking the Love Month for them since coming out with their relationship.

Celebrity host Vice Ganda and boyfriend Ion Perez are at the exclusive Amanpulo Resort in Pamalican Island, Cuyo for an early Valentine’s Day celebration.

Vice Ganda in his Instagram account @praybeytbenjamin posted three photos taken with Ion while sitting on the Amanpulo beach during the blue hour.

One of the photos showed them holding each other’s hands, while walking near the waters. Vice Ganda captioned the set of photos saying, “When love wins, we win”.

Ion, on the other hand, posted two photos of him with Vice Ganda on a boat and captioned it, “Wala akong maisip na caption, babe, basta Kaluguran Daka!!!”

In Kapampangan, the words “kaluguran daka” means “I love you” in English.

Recently, actor, host, and comedian Vic Sotto, his wife Pauleen Luna, and their daughter Thalia also took a vacation in Amanpulo.

Both Vice Ganda and Ion have not been seen in the variety show It’s Showtime lately because of their trip to Palawan.

Located over 360 kilometers south of Manila, Amanpulo is a luxury island resort that can only be accessed via exclusive flights that take over an hour.

