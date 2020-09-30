VG Socrates evades media interviews on Danao ruling

During the breaks of the legistive body’s regular session, Socrates brushed aside media efforts to interview him on the subject, pointing them instead to a press release issued by the Provincial Information Office.

Vice governor Victorino Socrates on Tuesday declined to comment publicly on the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s decision last week to suspend Narra mayor Gerandy Danao for 20 months in resolving the latter’s administrative cases.

Vice Governor Socrates said he did not want to comment on the subject because the Danao camp is alredy appealing the decision with the Office of the President.

Socrates did not further comment on allegations of “political motivations” behind the board’s decision.

“Nag-deaisyon kami na hindi na kailangan magpa-press conference, dahil maliwanag naman sa publiko ang lahat base sa naging desisyon. We also made that clear through our press release with the PIO (Provincial Information Office).” he said.

Danao was meted a 20-month suspension by a unanimous vote of the provincial board on an omnibus motion declaring him guilty for various administrative cases filed against him by his political opponents. The suspension, which effectively sidelines him from the remainder of his mayoral term, was labeled as politically motivated by Danao and his supporters.

In a statement issued Tuesday, provincial information office head Winston Arzaga downplayed the sanction imposed by the Board on Danao, describing it as “relatively lighter” compared to other municipal mayors who faced administrative cases for illegal cockfighting events, one of the cases Danao was found guilty of.

“Mas masuwerte pa rin umano si Danao dahil suspensyon lamang ang ipinataw sa kaniya matapos mapatunayang guilty sa mga kasong administratibo dahil sa pagbibigay ng mayor’s permit sa sabungang walang kaukulang prangkisa mula sa Sangguniang Bayan ng Narra,” Arzaga said.