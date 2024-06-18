Over 150 barangay veterinary aides (BVAs) in Palawan convened again for the 5th Barangay Veterinary Aides Convention during the Baragatan Festival.

The event, which was held at AKC Country Home, Brgy. San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City from June 17-18, was organized by the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet), in collaboration with UNAHCO Inc. and Zoetis Philippines.

Its goal is to enhance the participants’ knowledge about their role in communities for promoting effective services that support a healthy and safe livestock industry in the province.

The two-day gathering featured discussions and presentations on the Management of Swine & Poultry Products by UNAHCO Inc. and African Swine Fever Biosecurity led by Zoetis Philippines.

ProVet presented their programs, including the Rabies Eradication Program, Herd Health and Genetic Improvement Program, Disease Prevention and Disease Monitoring Program, and Barangay Veterinary Aid Program.

Participants also received VET aid kits containing a t-shirt, bag, cap, manual, and veterinary supplies.

Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Darius Mangcucang expressed gratitude to all the BVAs in the province for partnering with their office to keep Palawan free from African Swine Fever (ASF), Bird Flu, and Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

Guests at the event included Dr. Anne Jasmine Orillena of UNAHCO, Inc.; Dr. Jerry Alleda and Dr. Crispin Gabriel of Zoetis Philippines; and Board Members Ariston D. Arzaga, Winston G. Arzaga, and Roseller Pineda.