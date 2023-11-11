The Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB) has entered into a partnership with the Palawan Group of Companies to enable ATM cardholders to make cash withdrawals from Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala branches using Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals.

Set to be launched in 300 Palawan Pawnshop branches nationwide, leverages POS terminals, the partnership provides Veterans Bank ATM cardholders the convenience of withdrawing funds from the nearest Palawan Pawnshop branch.

This initiative proves particularly advantageous and secure for PVB clients in areas without nearby PVB branches or ATMs.

Non-PVB ATM cardholders with BancNet-linked ATM cards can also avail themselves of this service.

The official Memorandum of Agreement signing ceremony solidified the partnership between PVB and the Palawan Group of Companies.

President and Acting CEO Renato Claravall represented PVB during the MOA signing, joined by FVP Charina Balanquit, Chief Digital Marketing Officer; VP Geraldine Romano, Head of Branch Banking Sales; and AVP Julius Marquez, Area Head of South Luzon Area. Signing on behalf of the Palawan Group of Companies were Lisa Lou Castro-Sabado, Vice President for New Products and Services; Ms. Missy Baldemor, B2B Department Head; and Ms. Rona Juan, Key Account Manager.

“This service, in partnership with the Palawan Group of Companies, will allow Veterans Bank to expand its network and customer touchpoints through the use of technology-based innovations. It will also enable the Bank to serve our clients in areas where we do not have branches, especially our veterans and their families,” Claravall said.

He also expressed optimism for the project’s success and anticipates the eventual extension of the service to more Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala branches nationwide.