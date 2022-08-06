- Advertisement by Google -

Veteran television, film, and theater actress Cherie Gil (Evangeline Rose Gil Eigenmann), 59, has passed away.

Talent manager Annabelle Rama announced Gil’s demise on Instagram 13 hours ago after uploading a black photo, and captioning it “RIP Cherie Gil.”

“Cherie Gil just passed away at 5 p.m. today (Friday, August 5). Please pray for her,” Rama said in another post.

Gil is a seasoned actress from the Philippines who is most known for her roles as villains. She started her television career in 1980 as part of Champoy until 1985. In 1970, she starred in Mo neuih as Bruka.

- Advertisement -

She was best noted for her Dorina line “You’ll never make it. You’re nothing but a second rate trying hard copycat” in Bituing Walang Ningning in 1985, opposite fellow actress Sharon Cuneta, and for portraying Valentina in Mar’s Ravelo’s Darna: Ang Pagbabalik.

About Post Author