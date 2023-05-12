Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire commended the provincial government, noting that its health targets are taking the right direction towards the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) integration that aims to ease the burden of both health care workers and patients.

Vergeire, who was in town together with other health officials to assess health care facilities and delivery of services in the province, stressed the need to establish a foundation to strengthen the UHC integration system which she said she saw in the presentation made by Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dr. Faye Erika Labrador that showed the status of the province’s health care system.

“We would like to thank everyone because we know that you are all working hard to achieve the UHC integration. Naipakita kanina ni Dra. Labrador kung ano yung status natin ngayon where the province already has achieved yung mga initial indicators na kailangan,” Vergeire said.

“I think Palawan government is on the right path with this kind of status dahil nakikita natin na yung basic needs so that we can be able to integrate our systems are already being done,” she added.

The country’s top health official also stated that with the implementation of the UCH, local government units have been capacitated to harmonized health care systems which is the primary objective of the integration system.

She further explained that once the system is fully integrated, patients will have ease of navigating unlike before where they get lost because of a complex structure.

“Yung mga tinatawag natin na province-wide health system that would comprise all of your health care service providers all in one system or network na magtutulong-tulong and we will navigate our patients within this system,” Vergeire said.

“So pag tiningnan natin, that is from the lower-most level which is the primary care hanggang maitaas natin. Yun ang isinasagawa ngayon nina doc at inaayos para magkaroon tayo ng effective na networking within the province,” she explained.

Furthermore, Vergeire said they are also working on additional support to the UHC integration system that she says they envision something which reflects what is UHC is.

“So nandito kami through the regional office – Dir. Mario (Baquilod), ARD Vilma Diez, para tulungan kayo, in whatever you would need so that we can be able to fulfil itong capacitation natin para maisaays ang UHCIS,” she said.

About Post Author