A vehicular mishap occurred on Friday, March 15, at the Baywalk in Barangay San Isidro, Puerto Princesa City, resulting in an injured pedestrian and property damage.

John Perocho Querubin, 48, was driving an Isuzu Closed Van when he collided with pedestrian Jean Patrick Leopold, 42, before hitting a parked Honda TMX155 tricycle driven by Dordes Sto Tomas.

Michie Hitosis-Meneses, senior operations officer and promotions marketing chief for the City Tourism Department (CTD), said Leopold is from Mauritius and serves as crew on the cruise ship Queen Victoria, which arrived earlier that morning.

“Maayos na ang kalagayan niya. Sa ulo ang naging injury niya kaya patuloy na mino-monitor. Conscious siya, pero may iniinda siya sa balikat. Kami ang umalalay sa kanya at tinutulungan din siya ng agency niya,” Meneses said yesterday.

Initial investigation stated that the Isuzu Closed Van was traveling along Roxas Street towards Malvar Street when its brakes malfunctioned near the front of the Iglesia ni Cristo Church. This caused the vehicle to veer towards Baywalk, where it collided with pedestrian Leopold before striking a parked tricycle.

Both vehicles sustained damage, and the van crashed through the Baywalk fence into the sea.

Emergency services swiftly responded, transporting the injured pedestrian to Cooperative Hospital via the City Health Office ambulance.

Authorities are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine any additional factors that may have contributed to the incident.

Eyewitness Acezel Jusoy, who documented the incident through photographs, told Palawan News that the accident happened around 2:25 p.m.

She said the vehicle struck Leopold, who, despite being warned by shouts, failed to avoid the impact because he was wearing a headset.

Querubin and his companion were shouting for bystanders to move out of the way as they headed straight towards the water.

“Sa may Iglesia ni Cristo pa lang ay wala na daw silang preno. Sumisigaw ang driver at pahinante na tumabi ang mga tao—dirediretso sila sa tubig,” she narrated.

Jusoy further recounted that before the panel van plunged into the water, the driver had already pushed his companion out of harm’s way.

The driver, who sustained injuries, also received first aid from the accident responders.

Yesterday, retrieval was conducted with the assistance of personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and a boom truck hired by the owner of the panel van.

Personnel from the PCG Marine Environmental Protection Force, led by Lieutenant Junior Grade Mona Rizza Villacillo, were also present at the site to contain the oil leak from the area.

By around nine o’clock in the evening, the vehicle was successfully lifted out of the water. (with reports from Celeste Anna Formoso)