Vehicular accident in Sofronio Española leaves one dead

A 41-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed head-on into another vehicle on Sunday afternoon along the national highway in Barangay Punang, Sofronio Española, according to a police report.

Jarihol Jaladin died on July 25 when his motorcycle collided with a Royal Ziti May shuttle van driven by Aisil Ibrahim Asaral, 25.

The accident happened while Jaladin was going home to Brooke’s Point and Asaral was traveling from Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza to Puerto Princesa on the national road, said the Sofronio Española Municipal Police Station (MPS).

According to the police’s initial investigation, Jaladin was reportedly driving fast and veered into the shuttle van’s lane, causing the accident. He died due to severe injuries sustained as a consequence of the hard collision.

Sofronio Española MPS chief P/Lt. Nollie Vergara said the families of the two will meet at his office to discuss what happened.

“Hi-nold lang natin ang suspek na driver ng van. Titingnan natin kasi mag-uusap sila dito sa PNP para sa kung ano ang mapagkakasunduan. Pero usually, mga Muslim brothers sila, baka magkasundo naman,” Vergara said.

