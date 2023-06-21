Two children lost their lives at the hospital where they were transported after a vehicular accident that occurred at approximately 9:17 in the evening on Sunday, June 18, on the South National Highway in Barangay Inagawan Sub-colony, located in Puerto Princesa City.

A report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office’s (PPCPO) Police Station 2 (PS 2) stated that the victims were students in Grade 1 and Grade 4. One died on Monday, June 19, while the other died on Tuesday, June 20.

The drivers of the involved vehicles were identified as Aljem Guyal, a 37-year-old carpenter who was driving a top-down tricycle, and Joel Gutierrez, a 47-year-old male Toyota Hiace Grandia driver.

Guyal was accompanied by his live-in partner, as well as two children who died. Meanwhile, Gutierrez had several passengers in his van: Arlene Queri, 57; Marjielou Abinsay, 30; Mary Grace Ramirez, 31; Mella Lovel Marvic Montecillo, 28; Jovy Glenn Millar, 26; Lyza Pagapulan, 33; and Rowena Mirano, 47.

According to the police report, based on their initial investigation, Guyal’s top-down tricycle was traveling on the highway from the opposite lane towards the inner right lane, heading to their residence at the specified location. Gutierrez, on the other hand, was traveling on the inner right lane from Barangay Buliluyan, Bataraza town, towards Puerto Princesa City proper.

When Gutierrez reached the accident site, he noticed Guyal approaching from the opposite lane and immediately reduced the vehicle’s speed. Simultaneously, Guyal attempted to switch lanes from the opposite lane to the inner right lane.

In an effort to avoid a collision with Guyal, Gutierrez steered to the right and applied the brakes, but unfortunately, it was unsuccessful. Consequently, Gutierrez’s vehicle directly collided with the right side of Guyal’s vehicle.

As a result, Guyal and his passengers suffered physical injuries and were taken to Aborlan Medicare Hospital for medical treatment. Both vehicles were brought to the police station for further investigation and appropriate handling.

PS 2 is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances and factors leading to the incident.