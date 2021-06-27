Vax experts await data to extend Sputnik V jabs interval: FDA

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Eric Domingo said Friday that the country’s vaccination experts are still waiting for more data from Russia’s Gamaleya Institute on its request to change Sputnik V’s emergency use authorization (EUA) to increase the gap between its two doses.

“So, kahapon po, nakausap ko yung vaccine experts natin, sabi nila wala naman kasing problem kapag nade-delay ang second dose (yesterday, I’ve spoken with our vaccine experts, they said there’s no problem delaying the second dose),” Domingo said in a Laging Handa briefing on June 25.

However, he added that the vaccine experts are asking for data that would “fix the maximum period for administering the second dose”.

On Monday, Domingo reported the Russian vaccine manufacturer seeks to extend the interval between the two doses of its jab from 21 days to 90 days.

As for the plan to register Sputnik V as a single dose shot, Domingo said Gamaleya Institute has yet to submit an application and scientific data for it.

“Mukhang tinatapos muna yung clinical trials (It seems that they’re still completing the clinical trials),” he said.

The FDA has granted Spuntik V an EUA last March 19.

To date, the FDA has granted EUA to eight Covid-19 vaccine brands – Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford–AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Sputnik V, Janssen, Covaxin, Moderna, and Sinopharm. (PNA)