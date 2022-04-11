A blue-naped parrot with damaged wings in Linapacan and a variable monitor lizard found preying on poultry in Barangay San Jose in Puerto Princesa City were the recent rescues turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS).

The variable monitor lizard (Varanus palawanensis) was turned over by Larry Bacaro of Lomboy Street in Brgy. San Jose in this city on March 30, while the blue-naped parrot (Tanygnathus lucionensis) was turned over on April 1 by Ronnel Cabibit of Sitio Dinungan, Brgy. San Miguel, Linapacan.

Bacaro discovered the monitor lizard near the poultry area where he works in San Jose, according to the PCSDS. He captured it and handed it over to the PCSDS because he believed it would harm the chicks he was looking after.

The monitor lizard, which was evaluated to be in good health, measured 120 centimeters and weighs 2.8 kilograms, was brought to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) on the same day.

The blue-naped parrot was turned over to Deo Fajardo of the Wildlife Trafficking Monitoring Unit (WTMU) of Linapacan by Cabitbit who rescued it with damaged wings.

Before handing the bird over to the PCSDS, he cared for it for three months. The animal species was presented to the PWRCC by Aiza Arangorin of the PCSDS’s Species Habitat and Management Section.

The monitor lizard is listed as an endangered species, while the blue-naped parrot is listed as critically endangered under the PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.