(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

The driver and passengers of a van survived a potentially fatal accident this morning, August 3, at 10 o’clock on the national road in Barangay Malcampo, Roxas, northern Palawan.

According to a report from the provincial police, the driver was identified as John Mark Dandal from El Nido. He was with four passengers whose names were not disclosed.

Based on the investigation conducted by the Roxas police station, prior to the accident, the van was traveling on the national highway from north to south.

As it reached a downhill section of the highway, Dandal applied the brakes, causing it to skid and flip on its side.