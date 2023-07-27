A 45-year-old van driver, who had been previously jailed twice for the same offense, was apprehended in a buy-bust operation conducted by the police.

The suspect, known as Reynaldo Jamito or Bentong, a resident of Montalban, Rizal, was identified by Police Station 2 in Puerto Princesa City as the alleged shabu dealer. He was arrested around noon yesterday, July 26, in Purok Mabuhay, Barangay Sta. Monica.

According to Police Station 2 under Maj. Noel Manalo, Jamito is a street-level individual involved in the alleged distribution of shabu in Puerto Princesa City and has been under surveillance for some time.

During the operation, an undercover police officer purchased a heat-sealed sachet of suspected shabu from him, leading to his arrest. Additionally, three more sachets of shabu were confiscated from him, along with the seizure of the marked buy-bust money amounting to P1,100.

Jamito is currently in custody at Police Station 2, facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.