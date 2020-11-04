Validity of SSS-issued LBP checks generated from July to December 2020 extended to 180 days

The SSS made the announcement through a press release it issued Wednesday after the LBP granted on October 12, 2020, its request to extend the validity of the checks, which was initially 90 days only.

The Social Security System (SSS) said the validity of their issued Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) checks generated from July to December 2020 is extended up to 180 days from the date of issuance.

The SSS made the announcement through a press release it issued Wednesday after the LBP granted on October 12, 2020, its request to extend the validity of the checks, which was initially 90 days only.

SSS President and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said the initiative aims to provide its members with more time to encash their benefit and loan checks that they might have received later than the usual delivery time due to the COVID-19 situation.

Ignacio added that the extension is also considering various community quarantine restrictions implemented to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

The LBP informed the SSS that it has already requested its member banks to accommodate the said checks.

Earlier this year, the LBP has also granted the SSS’s request to extend the validity of SSS-issued LBP checks generated from February to June 2020 from the existing 90 days to 180 days from their issue date.

For further information, follow the SSS Facebook page at the “Philippine Social Security System,” Instagram account at “my.sssph,” Twitter feed at “PHLSSS,” join the SSS Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates,” or call the SSS hotline at 1455.

WP Post Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures. See author's posts