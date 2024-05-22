Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos has been reassigned to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla said.

In response to questions about whether Carlos was relieved from his post, the AFP spokesperson said he was reassigned because he was on leave.

“Then nag-drag on nga yung leave nya since nag apply sya for extension of his leave and because it’s a salient post, we have to designate somebody full time in his place,” Padilla said in an interview with the media.

“So, sa ngayon po, sa ngayon, since May 6, ang order niya is headquarters support command ng GHQ under the office of the chief of staff,” she stated.

A Manila source told Palawan News that Carlos was ordered to report to the office under the chief of staff where high-ranking AFP officials on “floating status” are reassigned.

Padilla also explained that getting reassigned is a normal occurrence in the AFP.

“I’d like to put into perspective that once you get reassigned or transferred to another post, it’s never a form of punishment. It’s part of our role,” she stated.

“Kahit kami, umiikot talaga kami. We have to play different roles, be in different capacities. It doesn’t necessarily mean na meron kang offense,” she added.

Carlos went on leave after his name was implicated in a controversy when a Chinese diplomat released an alleged transcript of their conversation regarding an agreement for a “new model” of dealing with issues in Ayungin Shoal. He was replaced by Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres, who initially assumed the position in an acting capacity.

Padilla stated that while Torres was acting, Carlos remained the commander of Wescom. However, last May 16, Department of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro confirmed that Torres had been designated as the new Wescom chief.

Carlos appeared in a Senate investigation today where he denied agreeing to such a “new model” and stated that he did not give permission to be recorded during the conversation.