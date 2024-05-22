Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the former chief of the Western Command (Wescom) in Palawan, strongly denied at the Senate hearing Wednesday that he forged any agreement with the Chinese Embassy in Manila through its diplomat about a supposed “new model” to manage tensions in Ayungin Shoal and the conduct of rotation and resupply missions there.

The Senate hearing marked Carlos’ first appearance since his name was tied to the purported new model controversy, as well as his eventual replacement as Wescom commander.

“Let me repeat, I did not forge any agreement at the level and magnitude that would bind our two countries for the long-term and redefine foreign policy. I am only the commander of the Western Command, and not even of the entire West Philippine Sea,” Carlos said.

“I did not enter into any secret deals that will compromise the interests of our country. We are in the same team. Let us be united against this false narrative—our frontliners, those stationed [on] BRP Sierra Madre and the whole Western Command team—together with the Philippine Coast Guard and all government agencies involve in our RoRe missions need all the support we can give them,” he added.

WATCH the full hearing in this link: https://www.facebook.com/senateph/videos/999792351815405

Carlos, whom the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said went on leave but was later replaced as chief of Wescom, said that the government and the Filipino people should stand by them and give them strength.

He stated this in the joint hearing of the committees on National Defense and Security; Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation and Foreign Relations, and Science and Technology, before reiterating that he has not compromised the country’s territorial integrity and has not given up its sovereign rights and entitlement.

“I am a soldier for the Filipino and I remain a loyal servant of the Republic,” he said.

Casual and informal conversation

At the start of the hearing, Carlos read his speech that stated that all he had with the military attaché of the Chinese Embassy was “a casual and informal telephone conversation” and that its recording was without his consent.

He named him as Col. Li, whom he spoke with while he was in the West Philippine Sea in early January this year participating in a patrol mission.

A Palawan News source in Manila named him as Col. Jhianzong Li.

Carlos told the Senate hearing that he has met him in several diplomatic activities, including AFP special events.

According to him, the information was disseminated to the general public with a “malicious twist” in order to give the impression that the conversation is in support of the corrosive narrative of China.

“At my level, I have tried my best to operationalize the President’s (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) marching orders to reduce the tension in my area of operation. There are stories about me making secret deals with China and their officials; these are completely false,” he said.

He stated that he is not authorized to enter into agreements and will “never pretend to be my country’s authority on matters regarding policy for country-to-country agreements.

“That should have been obvious to China officials as it is obvious to everyone else,” Carlos said.

When Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who chaired the hearing, inquired about the main points of their conversation, Carlos responded that it lasted approximately 3-5 minutes and focused on proposals to “reduce tensions” in the WPS regarding rotation and resupply operations to Ayungin.

Carlos did not disclose any further information about it and asked the committee if he could simply inform them at an executive session.

Two days ago, Col. Li sent a text message to Carlos, but he said he did not reply to it. He also said that after their phone conversation in January, there was no other call made to him by the Chinese military attaché.

Estrada asked Carlos if he was surprised by the call, and he said yes, noting that it was unusual for the RoRe missions.

At the end of the hearing, Sen. Robin Padilla suggested that Carlos should no longer be invited next time as he already explained that the conversation was “just casual.”

“Tayo naman naniniwala lahat na yong mga nandoon sa field, ay siguro talagang natural lang yon. Hindi yon, para sa akin, kasalanan kung mag-uusap sila doon. Usap lang yon, casual nga lang. Wala naman tayong pormal na deklarasyon na kaaway natin yan (China). Sabi nga ng DOJ kapit-bahay natin yan, neighbor, at wala tayong kaaway dyan,” Padilla stated.

Padilla said officers of the AFP should no longer be invited to hearings about espionage as it is the job of the Department of Affairs to file diplomatic protests in cases of wiretapping.

“Pasensya na po kayo, sir. Saludo akong sa inyong serbisyo,” Padilla told Carlos.

Estrada, meanwhile, expressed concern that such a narrative from China could cast doubt on Carlos, whose military career has earned him numerous honors.