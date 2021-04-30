Vaccines purchased by MIMAROPA LGUs expected to arrive between May and June

The Department of Health (DOH) MIMAROPA Regional Office said it expects the delivery of the vaccines purchased by the local government units (LGUs) in the province of MIMAROPA between the months of May and June this year.

Dr. Mathew Medrano, DOH-MIMAROPA medical officer III and incident commander of vaccination operation officer stated this during a virtual Kapihan organized by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) but clarified he has no specific information about the vaccine order placed by the city of Puerto Princesa.

“Wala pang nababanggit, general information ito na baka dumating bago mag July. Pero kung sino at para kanino ay wala pa,” Medrano stated.

“Ang mga vaccines purchased ay estimated darating ng May or April, our LGUs will coordinate to the office of our vaccine czar. Doon sa mga nakabili, ini-expect natin ‘yan na by May or June ay dumating na ang mga nabili nilang bakuna but the agreement and contract is still in finalization,” he added.

He said that the national government is also finalizing the vaccines’ procurement process, including the step-by-step guidelines.

“Dina-draft na ang process how our LGUs and organization to procure. Ito ay tripartite, magkakaroon ng process, step-by-step guidelines kung paano ang pagbili and as of now ay pinafinalize na ito,” Medrano explained.

Based on the MIMAROPA Vaccination accomplishment report as of April 28, there were 4,308 allocated Sinovac vaccines for the first dose, and 4, 400 from AztraZeneca for the 10,934 eligible population for vaccination in Palawan.

In Puerto Princesa City, there were 3,322 allocated for the first dose of Sinovac and 1,400 of AztraZeneca out of 6,743 total eligible population.

In the whole MIMAROPA, there were 35,900 allocated Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines for the first dose out of 44, 918 total eligible population.

With the incoming batch of the vaccines, Medrano said DOH-MIMAROPA is also coordinating with the local government units to identify the necessities for the vaccination program.

“Tinitingnan natin ang manpower at vaccination sites nila. Ang logistics ay pini-prepare na. We also [need to] recalibrate our plans kapag dumating na ang mga bakuna,” he said.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts