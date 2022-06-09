A proposal was raised this week at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to vaccinate women employees of the provincial government in order to minimize their risk of contracting cervical cancer.

Board Member Maria Angela Sabando stated that the HPV vaccine requires at least three doses. Its price ranged from P2,000 to P4,000 per dose.

“Three doses po ang kailangan sa vaccine na ito at ang isang dose ay P2,000 to P4,000 kaya kailangan talaga ng budget na P12,000 for each female employee of the provincial government,” Sabando said.

Board Member Cherry Pie Acosta, however, objected to the measure’s immediate approval due to the high budget requirement.

She said the proposal should be discussed with the Provincial Health Office (PHO) to know if funds are available, and if acquisition needs to be immediate.

“May we refer this to the committee and invite PHO para mapaliwanag if we have enough budget for this because as far I know, ang papillomavirus vaccine ay nagkakahalaga ng P10,000 to P12,000 at tinuturok ito every three years doon sa may mga cervical [problem],” Acosta said.

HPV is a viral infection that is passed through skin-to-skin contact. It has over 100 varieties, more than 40 of which are passed through sexual contact and can affect the genitals, mouth, or throat.

The measure was referred to the Committee on Health for further discussion.