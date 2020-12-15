Use washable face masks over disposables, province urges

The legislature approved the resolution sponsored by Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez, who noted that disposable face masks have hampered the efforts of the government to ban single-use plastics.

The provincial board has endorsed the use of reusable face masks over disposable brands, as a means to minimize trash brought about by pandemic health safety measures.

The legislature approved the resolution sponsored by Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez, who noted that disposable face masks have hampered the efforts of the government to ban single-use plastics.

“Disposable face mask is more efficient in protecting one’s self from the virus. Its usage must be practicable, so as not to endanger our world-renowned environment,” he said.

Alvarez added that woven, knitted, or cloth face masks are likewise helpful and could be an advantage to our economy due to the demand for protective masks.

This also makes a livelihood and extra income to tailors and weavers, he added.

