To support conservation efforts in the Mt. Mantalingahan Protected Landscape, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) recently conducted a training for selected members of the Palaw’an indigenous community.

The training focused on equipping them with digital tools and techniques to monitor biodiversity, habitats, and threats within the Mt. Mantalingahan Protected Landscape.

Participants in the training program were introduced to EarthRanger, a cutting-edge software application designed for real-time consolidation of field reports from patrollers and park rangers.

This technology enables efficient tracking and monitoring of the status of biodiversity and ecosystems, strengthening the community’s ability to protect their natural environment effectively.