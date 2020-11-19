USAID to fund water project for Negros Occidental, Sarangani, and Palawan

(Left to right) USAID Project Management Specialist Joanne Dulce, National Economic and Development Authority Assistant Director General Roderick Planta, USAID Acting Mission Director Patrick Wesner, Safe WAter Chief of Party Alma Porciuncula, USAID Environment Office Chief John Edgar, and Safe Water Deputy Chief of Party Jim Orpreocio during the MOU signing to promote water security in the provinces of Palawan, Sarangani, and Negros Occidental.

The 5-year, P869-million safe water project, will provide technical assistance to Palawan, Negros Occidental, and Sarangani to help their communities gain reliable access to clean water.

Palawan is one of three provinces that will be the sites for a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) supported project to improve water supply access and sanitation.

USAID acting mission director Patrick Wesner recently led the signing ceremony for the project with representatives from the national government and private sector, including National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) assistant director general Roderick Planta, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Sarangani Governor Steve Chiongbian Solon, and Palawan Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez.

The three provinces all face recurring water shortages despite rising demand, degraded watersheds, and inadequate access to supply sources and sanitation services.

In his remarks, Lacson hailed the partnership as “a milestone and a significant step towards a more serious and in-depth water governance for more inclusive and sustainable development in the province of Negros Occidental”.

USAID’s assistance will focus on increasing access to resilient water and sanitation services, improving water resource management to ensure sustainable supply, and strengthening water sector governance. USAID will also scale up successful approaches and models by utilizing the best practices from policymakers and other sector players.

“The U.S. government is proud to support the efforts of Palawan, Negros Occidental and Sarangani to achieve water security. USAID will work with partners to maximize the use of data and sound analytics to guide informed decision making, identify lasting solutions, and prioritize investments,” said Acting Mission Director Wesner.

The MOU signing event also highlighted Safe Water’s partnership with the private sector and non-government organizations. USAID’s implementing partner for Safe Water, DAI Global LLC, will work with the Philippine Business for Social Progress, Water.org, Mahintana Foundation Inc, Conrado and Ladislawa Alcantara Foundation Inc and the Foundation for a Sustainable Society Inc to empower communities to become better environmental stewards, build local capacity to deliver clean drinking water and improved sanitation services, and strengthen stakeholder engagement toward long-term water security.

