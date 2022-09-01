- Advertisement by Google -

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is expanding its support to civil society organizations doing work on the environment and climate change under its INSPIRE project and is opening a new call for proposals to add to its current portfolio of projects around the country.

Atty. Ipat Luna, INSPIRE Project’s Chief of Party, told Palawan News they will be entertaining new proposals this month until October, and urged CSO’s to consolidate and apply for the grant facility.

“We already have 11 in very critical bioregions in the Philippines, including visibility and local climate action grants. We are doing this in a targeted manner. We are inviting everyone to consolidate their resources and bid as a whole community,” Luna told Palawan News during the formal awarding of the grants to the Gerry Roxas Foundation Inc. on Monday in Manila.

The 5-year grant facility amounting to some P800 million aims to capacitate CSOs in implementing biodiversity conservation, wildlife protection, natural resource management, and local climate actions and is being managed by the Gerry Roxas Foundation Inc.

Among the 11 projects under the first phase of INSPIRE is a two-year grant to Path Foundation, a project that aims to scale up the local CSO’s coastal management interventions in the Calamianes Island Group to include the northern Palawan mainland towns.

Luna said INSPIRE is aiming to strengthen the collaboration between CSOs and the local governments so that environmental interventions in the critical bioregions can become more effective.

“The government has more resources that can be put into this work and it is important that the CSOs that are collaborating with them happens very well,” Luna said. “The technical capacity that will be increased for the CSOs will affect the way we manage our natural resources. “

The project acronym stands for Investing in Sustainability and Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Regenerative Ecosystems (INSPIRE).

Since 2008, USAID has provided more than $157 million to support the Philippine government in conserving the country’s biodiversity and protecting its landscapes and seascapes.

