USAID pushing for efficient vaccine rollout in CDI cities

Participants in the webinar held by the USAID on April 27 // Photo courtesy of USAID.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has engaged local government units (LGUs) and agencies involved in vaccination programs to promote efficient vaccine rollout systems.

The development agency recently hosted a webinar attended by its Cities Development Initiative (CDI) partners to strengthen logistics and cold chain systems for COVID-19 vaccination.

In collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), USAID’s Regulatory Reform Support Program for National Development (RESPOND) Project, and the Cold Chain Association of the Philippines (CCAP), the webinar held on April 27, 2021 was entitled “Information and Logistics Systems for Efficient Vaccine Rollout in CDI Cities”.

At least 115 participants representing different vaccine and logistics support teams of CDI cities, government agencies, and other local partners gained insights on innovative information management and logistics systems as well as best practices in vaccine storage and cold chain management.

DICT Undersecretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic highlighted the importance of having an information management system that can capture and generate data analytics to accurately monitor the progress of vaccinations in the country.

Pablo Yambot, consultant of USAID’s RESPOND Project for DICT’s National Vaccine Operations Center, discussed DICT’s newly-developed Vaccine Information and Management System (VIMS), a comprehensive and interoperable information system capable of real-time tracking of vaccine deployment and administration, including vaccine supply chain and adverse effects monitoring.

Bonn Kleiford Seranilla of Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City presented the functionalities of the Facility Location-Allocation Optimizer (FaLCon), a locally developed and customizable resource planning tool designed to assist local government units to determine the optimal resource requirements for vaccination centers.

Anthony Dizon, President of the Cold Chain Association of the Philippines, discussed the recommended storage, temperature, distribution, and transport requirements of the vaccines as well as several practical cold chain management tips to safeguard the efficacy of the vaccines.

