Aborlan’s municipal government has partnered with USAID to address threats to the town’s river systems by developing an Integrated Watershed Management Plan (IWMP).

As part of the planning process, officials from the barangay and municipal governments made a map of the problems with their water resources and how they make a living.

Technical assistance was provided by the Provincial Government of Palawan, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) in developing solutions and goals to resolve the issue.

USAID noted that the impacts of climate change have become a major threat to their local water systems.

“The current threats of Aborlan’s river systems in Central Palawan are compounded by the impacts of climate change which result to flooding, seasonal siltation of river water sources, and disruption of and damages to water system facilities,” the statement read.

Participants of the workshop pledged their support in protecting the watersheds by taking part in the identified solutions.

Just last week, the town experienced some of its river systems flooding due to heavy rainfall.

