The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) trained personnel from the Rizal local government, Puerto Princesa City Water District, and the Palawan provincial government in basic Geographic Information System (GIS) skills to equip more organizations with the necessary abilities to analyze and manage their watershed resources.

The training had the objective of enhancing the local capacity to manage watershed resources and update municipal land use plans.

Geographic Information System (GIS) is a computer-based tool used to manage, analyze, and visualize geographical data. Basic GIS skills refer to a fundamental understanding of the concepts and tools used in GIS technology, including data input and manipulation, data analysis and visualization, and map production.

With basic GIS skills, individuals can create simple maps and perform basic spatial analyses to support decision-making processes in various fields such as environmental management, urban planning, and disaster response.

“With better data and analysis, these institutions are better prepared to protect the environment and manage their resources more effectively towards a #WaterSecurePH,” the USAID stated.

USAID seeks to provide local government units, water service providers, and watershed councils in target provinces in the Philippines with the information, incentives, and partnerships they require to identify and address barriers to a water-secure future—yielding life-saving gains in access to water supply and sanitation services for unserved and underserved households in the Philippines’ most water-stressed communities.

BASAHIN SA WIKANG PILIPINO

GIS skills training isinasagawa ng USAID upang suportahan ang pamamahala ng likas na yaman

Ang United States Agency for International Development (USAID) ay nagsagawa ng pagsasanay ng mga personnel mula sa Rizal local government, Puerto Princesa City Water District, at Palawan provincial government hinggil sa basic Geographic Information System (GIS) skills upang magbigay ng kakayahan sa higit pang organisasyon na mag-analisa at pamahalaan ang kanilang mga watershed resources.

Ang layunin ng training ay mapabuti ang kakayahan ng lokal na pamahalaan sa pangangalaga ng watershed resources at pag-update ng mga plano ng munisipyo sa paggamit ng lupa.

Ang Geographic Information System (GIS) ay isang computer-based tool na ginagamit sa pagpapamahala, pagsusuri, at pag-visualize ng mga geograpikal na data. Ang basic GIS skills ay tumutukoy sa pangunahing pag-unawa sa mga konsepto at kagamitan na ginagamit sa GIS technology, kasama na ang pag-input at pag-manipulate ng data, pagsusuri at visualization ng data, at produksyon ng mapa.

Sa pamamagitan ng basic GIS skills, ang mga indibidwal ay makakagawa ng simpleng mapa at basic spatial analysis upang suportahan ang mga proseso ng pagdedesisyon sa iba’t ibang larangan tulad ng pangangasiwa ng kapaligiran, urban planning, at disaster response.

“Sa mas mahusay na data at pagsusuri, mas handa ang mga institusyon na pangalagaan ang kapaligiran at mas epektibong pamahalaan ang kanilang mga resources tungo sa #WaterSecurePH.,” ayon sa USAID.

Ang USAID ay naglalayon na magbigay ng impormasyon, insentibo, at partnership sa mga local government unit, water service provider, at watershed council sa mga lalawigan sa Pilipinas upang matukoy at malutas ang mga hadlang sa isang water-secure future — na nagbibigay ng pagkakataon sa access sa water supply at sanitation services para sa mga households na hindi pa nasisilbihan at mababa ang serbisyong natatanggap sa mga komunidad na may krisis sa tubig.

About Post Author