Workshop participant Kaye Magdayao captures.49-year-old Jeryne Tabat preparing a bed of dried danggit at the fish landing area of the fishermen's village in Brgy. Tagburos | Photo by Kaye Magdayao

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Fish Right Program organized a Visual Storytelling Workshop on June 19-20 in Puerto Princesa City.

It focused on one of the project areas of the USAID Fish Right Program, which is Barangay Tagburos.

Participants were able to capture photos of the local fishing community, from catching to processing fish products.

In November 2022, United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tagburos to engage with the local community about the threats they are facing to their livelihood and inquire about the progress of the project in the area.

The US government has allocated $28 million for the USAID Fish Right Initiative, a five-year program that seeks to address illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Philippines, including Palawan and the West Philippine Sea.

Elmer Badilla

