USAID donates P16 million in learning equipment to support out-of-school children and youth

USAID Office of Education Chief Thomas LeBlanc (right) hands over the USAID-donated laptop computers to Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary for Alternative Learning System G.H. Ambat during a ceremony at the DepEd Complex in Pasig City on February 19.

As part of the United States’ ongoing commitment to support the Philippine government’s Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) turned over 371 laptop computers worth more than Php16 million ($333,000) to the Department of Education (DepEd).

At a ceremony held at the DepEd Central Office on February 19, USAID Philippines Office of Education Director Dr. Thomas LeBlanc handed the laptops over to DepEd Assistant Secretary for Alternative Learning System (ALS) G.H. Ambat.

The laptops will support ALS teachers and coordinators in the field who provide education to out-of-school children and youth. ALS teachers and administrators will use this equipment to continue working with students, updating lesson content, innovating teaching methods, and monitoring learners’ progress.

This new donation supplements an October 2020 USAID handover to DepEd of laptops, printers, projectors, and learning materials. USAID also provided five DepEd “e-Skwela Centers” with equipment to expand their outreach to vulnerable out-of-school youth who want to enroll in the ALS.

This assistance is part of USAID’s Opportunity 2.0, a five-year, Php1.9-billion ($37.5 million) project that supports DepEd, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and local governments in their ongoing programs providing relevant education, employability skills, and work experience to out-of-school youth.

Over the course of the program, USAID’s assistance will benefit 180,000 youth in more than 12 cities across the Philippines.

Opportunity 2.0 is implemented by U.S.-based Education Development Center with DepEd, TESDA, Accenture, Philippine Business for Education, Catholic Relief Services, Voluntary Services Overseas, and SEAMEO INNOTECH.