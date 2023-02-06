The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Culion Foundation intend to plant 250,000 mangrove propagules to rehabilitate the mangrove forest on the island town in northern Palawan.

USAID stated in a statement that they have partnered with mobile wallet GCash for this initiative.

Through the GForest feature, GCash users can support the project and assist in the rehabilitation of the nation’s deforested woodlands.

“You can collect green energy in GForest by switching to green activities and reducing your carbon footprint. With enough green energy, you can adopt a native tree on your own or with other GCash users, and help rebuild Philippine forests,” GCash explained.

USAID has supported the protection and conservation of 668 hectares of mangrove forests in the Calamianes since 2018.

“A mangrove forest is a unique wetland ecosystem, on the edge of land and sea, that is rooted and thrives in seawater. They serve as essential fish nurseries and protection against extreme weather events. But more than half of the mangroves have been lost since 1918, mostly by conversion of habitat to fish and shrimp ponds,” USAID explained.

“You can be a part of wetland restoration! Look for the GForest button in the GCash app to adopt a mangrove now!” it added.

