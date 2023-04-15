In an effort to enhance the water quality and service in Calamianes Island, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) organized a training program on water quality assurance for the personnel of public and private water service providers (WSPs) in the area.

The training program was attended by some 65 personnel from different WSPs, and it aimed to improve their technical and operational capabilities.

With the assistance provided, 17 WSPs in Calamianes have been able to enhance their knowledge and skills in water quality management.

USAID has been actively engaged in providing support to the water utilities operating in the area.

In a statement, USAID said that initiative is crucial in ensuring the protection of public health and promoting economic development in Calamianes.

About Post Author