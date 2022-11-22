United States Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the Puerto Princesa International Airport shortly before noon Tuesday, November 22.

Air Force 2, the official aircraft of the second highest leader of the United States, arrived around lunch time.

From the airport, she will ride to Barangay Tagburos, a coastal community of around 1,500 residents in Puerto Princesa that has been identified as a “climate change-affected area”.

Roads leading to the Tagburos community have been temporarily closed for her visit, during which she will interact with fishermen in the area to learn about their stories and how they contribute to the city’s fish supply.

Harris is also expected to make an announcement on new US grants to improve fisheries management in the West Philippine Sea. The grants will be coursed through the USAID to support traditional livelihood and sustainable fishing practices, including conservation of marine ecosystems.

From Tagburos, Harris will go to the port area to meet with Philippine Coast Guard officials and board the multi-role response vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua, which the country uses to patrol the WPS.

Waiting for her there are Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates, 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez, 3rd District Rep. Edward Hagedorn, WESCOM chief Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos, Capt. Christopher Meniado of the PCG District, other coast guard, military, and government officials.

Her husband, Douglas Emhoff, will also visit the Plaza Cuartel, a Spanish-built barracks near the port area that is known as a tourist destination because of its violent past. During the Second World War, around 150 American prisoners of war were burned to death in the cuartel by Japanese soldiers.

